studio collaboration
- Pop CultureRuss Mentored By Dr. Dre In "Dream" Studio SessionDr. Dre helped Russ out with some studio pointers.By Jake Lyda
- MusicDaBaby & The Game Connect In The StudioThe pair previewed the upcoming collab on Instagram. By Madusa S.
- MusicPolo G & Bobby Shmurda Link Up In The StudioThe rappers posed for a picture in the booth. By Madusa S.
- MusicDJ Khaled Teases Bryson Tiller Feature For "Father Of Asahd""Father of Ashad" still does not have a release date.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuicy J Teases New Music With Jay Rock: "WE COOKIN"Jay Rock and Juicy J are up to something.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z Smiles Big During Studio Session With UsherCould we be hearing new music soon from Jay-Z and Usher?By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown & Tyga Tease Upcoming CollaborationTyga is ready to drop his new collaboration with Chris Brown.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Already Back In The Studio With SosamannWe may be in for more collaborations between the two.By Alex Zidel
- Music2 Chainz & Kodak Black Have Some "Hard Sh*t" On The WayCould the collaboration end up on one of their upcoming albums?By Alex Zidel
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Catches Kanye West Sleeping In Studio, Immediately Posts PhotoKanye West can truly sleep anywhere.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFamous Dex Teases Upcoming Collab With Smooky MarGielaaTheir collaboration drops tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd & Lil Yachty Preview New Music & Have A "Lotta Sh-t Coming"The two met over a remix of G Herbo's "Who Run It" freestyle and hinted at more coming soon.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBirdman Joins The Cause For Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan ReunionCould a Rich Gang reunion happen on an upcoming Birdman x London on da Track project?By Alex Zidel
- MusicJaden Smith & Kevin Abstract Have Something Up Their SleevesCould a collaboration between the two be on the horizon?By Alex Zidel
- MusicA Preview Of Jay-Z & Belly's "Midnight Zone" Has SurfacedBelly & Jay-Z stay in the "zone" as they preview their new collaboration.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAre Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan Reuniting Thanks To London On Da Track?London On Da Track alludes to a Rich Gang reunion.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCould Post Malone & Swae Lee Be Cooking Up A Collab?Post Malone and Swae Lee link up at the studio for a possible collaboration.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled & Future Have More Music On The WayDJ Khaled and Future are taking no time off as they're already back in the booth.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean In The Studio With John MayerBig Sean continues to tease his upcoming album with a photo of him and John Mayer working in the studio.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean Working In The Studio With James FauntleroyCould we get a new collab between Big Sean and James Fauntleroy in the future?By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem, Dr. Dre, & Mike WiLL Made-It Are Working On MusicDr. Dre, Eminem, and Mike WiLL Made-It are cooking something up. By Mitch Findlay