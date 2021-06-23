When it comes to rappers who simply do not give the slightest of damns, The Game is among the most notable figures that comes to mind. The legendary Compton emcee has continuously shared his every waking thought on wax for years now, be it drunkenly professing his love for mentor Dr. Dre or speaking on violent sexcapades with Kim Kardashian in an unreleased track. It's no secret that name-dropping has become a staple part of Game's toolkit, and it can't be denied that the rapper hasn't embraced it.

Today, Game once again stirred the pot with the release of a new song, the DJ Kay Slay-hosted "72 Bar Assassin." If you happened to miss it, you can check it out for yourself right here. Those who did check it out likely found themselves bombarded with references, some flattering and others not so much.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Following Diddy's inevitably eyebrow-raising declaration of Los Angeles kingship, Game made sure to offer up a few words in response. “King of New York, King of L.A.," he spits, a clear allusion to Puff's recent claim. "And I don’t give a fuck what Diddy say, my semi spray." Doubtless, Game doesn't exactly appreciate the native New Yorker attempting to declare dominion over his sacred turf.

He also mentions his former rival 50 Cent, making it abundantly clear that while he is indeed open to the idea of a reconciliatory Verzuz, it won't come on the cheap. "Puffin’ on a blunt of gas, just to talk about a Verzuz with 50 Tell Swizzy, ‘I need a hundred, cash’" he spits, before taking an even deeper stroll down memory lane.

"Can’t see me now, couldn’t see me with Young Buck and them," he raps, circling back to his days on the G-Unit label. "Shoutout to Lloyd Banks, album go hard, n***a / Tell Curtis to give you one of them bulletproof cars / You supposed to do your squad like Yo Gotti do ’em/ Therefore it’s still the Unit long as I can still move ’em."

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images

It's perhaps appropriate that he used the opportunity to address 50, as the song does share similarities to Fif's own controversial "How To Rob." Not nearly as conceptually driven, but certainly evocative in the sheer volume of high-profile names Games drags into the mix. It's also interesting to see Game embracing his ties to G-Unit, reaching out to Lloyd Banks and making it clear he respects the Punchline King's creativity. Though it's likely the collaborative ship has sailed, it remains a nice display of closure to a long-running and oft-fractured hip-hop narrative.

And of course, it wouldn't be a Game track without a messy line or two. Picking up where he left off on that notorious unreleased track left off, Game once again sets his sights on Kim Kardashian. "Might fuck Kim K on a Waverunner in Wave Runners," he raps. "Throw it on the blogs, ain’t shit they can take from us / We both had the west on lock for 8 summers / I’m tryna bubble like the Gap this season."

Clearly, Game is looking to make a statement on this one, taking no prisoners ahead of his upcoming 30-song album. For more where that came from, be sure to check out "72 Bar Assassin" below and voice your thoughts in the comments below.

LISTEN:DJ Kay Slay ft The Game - 72 Bar Assassin