The Game Reps His G-Unit Roots On "72 Bar Assassin"

Mitch Findlay
June 23, 2021 10:38
The Game does what he does best on DJ Kay's new single "72 Bar Assassin," name-dropping 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, and more.


DJ Kay Slay is gearing up to deliver his upcoming album Accolades on Friday, and the Drama King has come through to share a new offering from the project. "72 Bar Assassin" features none other than The Game, who is no stranger to firing off extended salvos of lyricism, though this one runs significantly shorter than some of its predecessors.

That's not to say Game doesn't come out swinging, however. Taking to the cold and hard-hitting production with a vengeance, Game lives up to expectation in a few ways: for one, he's rapping at an elite tier, and two, the namedrops arrive in spades. "King of New York, King of L.A, and I don't give a fuck what Diddy say, my semi spray," he raps. And later: "my n***as air out the club then we Damon Dash, in the same PT Cruiser that n***a Stunna had / puffin' on a blunt of gas, just to talk about a Verzuz with 50 tell Swizzy I need a hundred cash."

In an interesting turn, Game actually represents his G-Unit roots, praising Lloyd Banks' recent album The Course Of The Inevitable and noting that "it's still the Unit as long as I can still move em'." There's certainly lots to unpack on "72 Bar Assassin," so be sure to dive into Game's latest right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My n***as air out the club then we Damon Dash,
In the same PT Cruiser that n***a Stunna had
Puffin' on a blunt of gas
Just to talk about a Verzuz with 50 tell Swizzy I need a hundred cash

