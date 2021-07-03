It looks like Lil Wayne and DaBaby are getting ready to release their new single soon. Late Friday night, the two rap superstars decided to link up and shoot a new music video together.

DaBaby first teased the video shoot on his IG story Saturday morning, sharing BillionDollarBabyEntertainment’s footage from their time on set. The clip first shows DaBaby putting on his durag and preparing for Lil Wayne’s arrival, letting his fans know what he’s “about to direct a video for Lil Wayne,” as he shook his head in disbelief. Later, we get a quick glance at Lil Wayne arriving on set and walking down the hallway, confirming the two were on set together.

It's unclear at the moment what the two were shooting and/or when we'll get to see it, but it’s possible it could be the collaboration they recorded earlier this year at Tunechi‘s private studio in Miami. DaBaby has been teasing their collab for months now, but it looks to be finally closer than ever.

In other news, Lil Wayne’s Carter III album just made history recently by surpassing a billion streams on Spotify. Congrats to Weezy for the huge accomplishment.

