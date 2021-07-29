DaBaby has fully invested himself in becoming the biggest hip-hop villain in the country, sharing his homophobic views and doubling down with multiple disrespectful comments this week. Over the weekend, the rapper shamed his fans living with HIV and AIDS, as well as his gay fans, by calling them out during the Rolling Loud festival. He attempted to justify his comments by claiming that his gay fans aren't the "nasty" ones with AIDS. Then, he released a music video at the height of the controversy to capitalize.

As he continues to be a major trending topic on social media with people attempting to cancel him, DaBaby has outdone himself again. Previously, his "Levitating" collaborator Dua Lipa addressed his homophobia and said she was "horrified" over his comments. That prompted the Charlotte native to "like" a series of shady tweets about their song, including posts that suggest that the track is only popular because of his feature.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

"@DUALIPA soooo when you gonna remove that remix with @DaBabyDaBaby?! We waiting..." tweeted one fan of Dua's, which DaBaby liked. "Patiently waiting for @DUALIPA to pull her song with @DaBabyDaBaby off streaming services," shared another, which ended up in Baby's likes.

The one that people are talking about the most reads, "It's funny how @DUALIPA song levitating is only number 1 because @DaBabyDaBaby is on it. You're welcome. Because I deadass only heard of you because of Dababy."

Dua Lipa has been culturally relevant for a minute, having an incredible Grammy campaign last year with her album Future Nostalgia. Check out some of DaBaby's liked tweets about her below.