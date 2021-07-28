mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Drops "Giving What It's Supposed To Give" & Touches On Everything That He's Being Cancelled For

Joshua Robinson
July 28, 2021 18:00
Giving What It's Supposed To Give
DaBaby

DaBaby capitalizes on the backlash and controversy surrounding him by dropping off an outlandish and disrespectful new song and music video.


Tory Lanez recently sparked a debate about "why the f*ck was rap started," and although he received some mixed reactions due to his own controversies, the topic is an interesting one regardless. Different artists use the impactful genre for various different reasons, and while some use Hip-Hop to help people through tough times or inspire resistance amongst persecuted groups of people, other rappers are more than satisfied with using the rap art form to entertain.

DaBaby appears to fall on the latter part of that spectrum because even during a 72-hour period in which he has been publicly blasted, boycotted, and reprimanded for making offensive and homophobic comments at Rolling Loud, the BLAME IT ON BABY has not sheered away from the spotlight. In an extremely surprising move, DaBaby has released a new song and music video titled "Giving What It's Supposed To Give," and throughout it, he reiterates all of the disrespectful comments that he's currently being "canceled" for.

Taking a moment to contextualize his outlandish and disrespectful new release, DaBaby says, "Filmed the day before my Rolling Loud performance. It never seizes to amaze me the way God puts me in situations I’m already equipped to handle. Enjoy. ð´ð¿ #ITSONLYONEOFME."

Watch the music video for "Giving What It's Supposed To Give" below, and let us know in the comments if you think this was all one big, elaborate publicity stunt by the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper.

Quotable Lyrics

He's a runner, he's a track star
These tough a** niggas that rap ain't really that, these niggas just act hard
I came in this bitch too real, I had to chill, almost got blackballed
Just talked to my CPA, said I'm approved for my new Black Card

DaBaby
DaBaby
