DaBaby had one of the most exciting performances at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but it had a chance to be even more entertaining. According to the rapper, who was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight before the ceremony, he actually tried to get JoJo Siwa, whom he dissed in a new song this year, to perform with him and publicly squash their beef.

Out of nowhere, DaBaby angered fans when he randomly came for JoJo Siwa, the popular child star. The in-your-face teenage sensation didn't entertain DaBaby's issues with her, which led to him calling her a "b*tch" in his "Beatbox Freestyle" but he later told the world that he had no issues with the 17-year-old. "@itsjojosiwa my 3-year-old princess is your number 1 fan," he said on Twitter a few weeks ago. "I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!"



During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, DaBaby addressed the issue another time, clarifying that there are no problems between himself and Siwa and telling fans that he actually tried to get her to perform with him at the show.

"I actually reached out to see if she wanted to perform with me at the Grammys," said the North Carolina-bred rapper on the red carpet. "But I heard she’s somewhere working on a project of her own. I won’t say too much. I don’t want to put her business out there. She’s somewhere filming something, though, but I definitely reached out."

DaBaby performed his hit record "ROCKSTAR" with Roddy Ricch early on, setting the tone for the performances of the night.

