jojo siwa
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Says JoJo Siwa Is "Lying" About Sexuality, Teen Tells Commentator To "Back The F*ck Off"The right-wing media personality began the feud by posting a five-minute video sharing her thoughts on the dancer's TikTok posts.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJoJo Siwa Nearly Gets Tackled By Jae Crowder At Lakers GameJae Crowder dove into the crowd to save a loose ball and nearly wiped out JoJo Siwa in the front row.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCardi B Tried Booking JoJo Siwa For Kulture's Birthday, Suggests Her Fee Outshines RappersCardi used her AMAs hosting gig to secure a holiday Jojo Siwa appearance for her three-year-old.By Erika Marie
- GramSafaree Samuels Doesn't Agree That JoJo Siwa Is Making "History" On "DWTS"The teen is set to appear in the first same-sex couple "Dancing With the Stars" has ever featured since its debut in 2005.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDaBaby Asked JoJo Siwa To Perform With Him At GrammysDaBaby tried to get JoJo Siwa on stage with him at the Grammy Awards last night.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDaBaby Explains Controversial Jojo Siwa Lyric: "All Love On My End Shawty"DaBaby explains his controversial Jojo Siwa lyric, adding that it's "all love."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureYouTubers Come To Jojo Siwa's Defense Following DaBaby's DissJames Charles and Nikita Dragun have come to Jojo Siwa's defense after she was dissed by DaBaby in a new freestyle.By Cole Blake
- BeefDaBaby Is Getting Roasted For Calling Jojo Siwa A "B*tch"The rapper is facing backlash after calling Jojo Siwa a "b*tch" on his "Beat Box" freestyle. By Aron A.