DaBaby added a third verse to his song “ROCKSTAR” during his performance with Roddy Ricch at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday night. "ROCKSTAR" is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Of the third verse, DaBaby told the Associated Press that he “feels like it’s going to touch everybody.”

Due to the limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the performances will be held without an audience, something DaBaby says won't have too big of an impact: "At the end of the day, we still have the ability to express ourselves through camera. So it’s no different than like a music video," he told the AP.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Additionally, DaBaby hopped on stage with Dua Lipa to perform his verse from the "Levitating" remix, elsewhere in the show.

Ricch's hit song “The Box” is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Earlier in the evening, Nas won Best Rap Album for his recent project, King's Disease. Other nominees included D Smoke (Black Habits), Jay Electronica (A Written Testimony), Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist (Alfredo), and Royce 5’9’’ (The Allegory).

For the full list of updated Grammy winners and nominees check here.