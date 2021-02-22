DaBaby has responded to the internet fervor caused by his apparent diss to Jojo Siwa, by saying that it's "all love" and the controversial lyric was never intended as a diss. DaBaby even says his daughter is a huge fan of the YouTuber.

"I love Twitter bruh," DaBaby tweeted, Sunday night. "@itsjojosiwa my 3-year-old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!"

"I don’t 'Siwa' they so mad either bae," he added, replying to a fan.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The controversy originally started after the rapper dropped his new "Beat Box" remix on Friday, which includes the lyrics: "Turn me up, n***as gon' see why/N***a, you a bitch, JoJo Siwa (Bitch)."

From there, YouTubers James Charles and Nikita Dragun came to Siwa's defense, calling DaBaby out on Twitter for the line.

"Can someone please explain why da baby [sic] is dissing Jojo Siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him," James Charles tweeted.

