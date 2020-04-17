DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Link Up For "ROCKSTAR"

They tried to tell DaBaby he went pop... so we went and became a rockstar.

At the beginning of this week, nobody knew what DaBaby was coming with on Friday. He had previewed his brand new body of work, dropping a suggestive emoji and leading fans into believing his third album was on the way. It appears as though that was the case with the Charlotte native delivering Blame It On Baby, which features appearances from Youngboy Never Broke Again, Future, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

One of the songs that people will surely gravitate to, based almost solely on name value, is "ROCKSTAR" with Roddy Ricch.

If this year has taught us anything, it's that Roddy Ricch is a certified superstar. Spending over ten weeks at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his solo track "The Box", Roddy has tons of value in the rap game. Morphing melodies in modern fashion, he teams up with last year's break-out star DaBaby for a meeting of the minds. "ROCKSTAR" plays to both of their strengths, even showing them getting out of the comfort zone for a brief moment.

Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just talked to my mama, she hit me on FaceTime just to check up on me and my brother

I'm really the baby, she know that her youngest son was always guaranteed to get the money

She know that her baby boy was always guaranteed to get the loot

She know what I do, she know 'fore I run from a n***a, I'ma pull it out and shoot

PTSD, I'm always waking up in cold sweats like I got the flu

My daughter a G, she saw me kill a n***a in front of her before the age of two