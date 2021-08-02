DaBaby may have recently uploaded a more serious and well-constructed apology for his controversial Rolling Loud comments, but it didn't arrive in enough time to save his spot at the 2021 Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas later this year.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," DaBaby wrote in a statement to his 19.2 million followers on Instagram. "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Regardless of his lengthy apology, Day N Vegas has effectively dropped DaBaby from its stacked lineup of artists, which features the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Polo G, and several others. The festival also revealed that it has successfully booked Roddy Ricch, so the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial artist will take DaBaby's place.

Check out Day N Vegas' update and new lineup below.

At the time of publishing, DaBaby's festival circuit run has been drastically reduced, and now fans will have to stay tuned to see if he is able to hold onto his performance slots at the forthcoming iHeartRadio Music Festival and Music Midtown, both of which take place in September.