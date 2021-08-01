Kevin Abstract reacted to DaBaby's recent homophobic rant on Twitter, Saturday, and commented on having to perform on the same stage at Lollapalooza. DaBaby has since been removed from the festival's lineup.

"wow brockhampton and dababy really play the same day on the same stage tomorrow," Abstract tweeted.

"Heath ledger wit some dreads I just gave my n***a head wow," he continued, referencing Brockhampton's 2017 song, "STAR."

"JUS SUCKED A HUGE DICK IN PARKING LOT," he added.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ahead of both artists' sets, Sunday, Lollapalooza announced on social media that DaBaby had been removed from the lineup and Young Thug would now be performing in the 9:00 PM time slot.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," the festival's Twitter page posted. "With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage."

DaBaby has yet to comment on the festival's decision; however, earlier this week, he released a new music video for his song, "Giving What It's Supposed To Give," in which he addressed the controversy.

Check out Abstract's tweets below.