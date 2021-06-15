When Kendrick Lamar released his last studio album, the world was a completely different place. Lil Baby hadn't released much of anything at that point. Nobody knew who Roddy Ricch was. And Megan Thee Stallion was only known for being a star student, and not a superstar rapper. It's been nearly five years since the last time the Pulitzer Prize winner dropped an album, and his fans have let him hear about that for a minute.

This week, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar had booked a festival spot at Day N Vegas later this year. Despite the fact that the billing specifies his headline gig as a performance that will range from Section.80 to DAMN., some fans are still expecting some sort of new music debut before the show in November.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Compton rapper started trending directly following the announcement with fans speculating on what to expect from his main-stage performance. Some are frustrated that he's headlining without having any new music out -- do you realistically see Kendrick Lamarnot getting a headline gig though? Others think that this will either be part of an album rollout or will kick off the road to new music at the end of this year.

See below what people are saying and let us know if you're looking forward to his performance in Las Vegas.