day n vegas 2021
- Original ContentFreddie Gibbs, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert & More Hit Day N VegasDoja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Tyler, the Creator and many more hit the stage in Las Vegas for "Day N Vegas" over the weekend.By Nancy Jiang
- MusicDaBaby Also Dropped From Day N Vegas FestivalDay N Vegas has dropped DaBaby from its lineup and replaced him with Roddy Ricch.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Travis Scott & Tyler, The Creator Headline Day N Vegas 2021Kendrick Lamar's "One Night in Vegas" -- and only scheduled show of 2021 -- will include performances of tracks from "Section.80" to "DAMN."By Aron A.