Roddy Ricch's "Late at Night" has reached number one on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart, marking his fifth number one on the chart to date. The single saw a 17% bump in plays, last week.

In total, Ricch's five songs to hit number one on Rhythmic Airplay are “Ballin,” with Mustard, “The Box,” “High Fashion,” DaBaby's “Rockstar,” featuring Ricch, and lastly “Late at Night.”

The song also cracked the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay top 10, landing at number 6 on that chart.



Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Prior to the song's release, Ricch teased "Late at Night" while speaking with Nick Cannon, earlier this year.

"Me and X went in on it, I got to co-direct with him and you know, just set a whole vibe, tell a whole story through the music video," he said. "Couple special guests on there, so I just wanna see how they gon’ react to this and then let it continue.”

Ricch's last album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, was released in 2019. Later that year, he earned a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for Nipsey Hussle's single "Racks in the Middle."

Check out the Michael Jackson-inspired music video for "Late at Night" below.

