As YFN Lucci awaits the decision regarding whether or not he will be released on bond following YSL's RICO case, prosecutors aren't letting up on the label nor its alleged associates. We have been regularly reporting on the developing case since its inception; Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 of their alleged associates were named in a lengthy indictment and the rappers were arrested. They remain in custody as the District Attorney's Office builds its case, but both Gunna and Thugger have denied the allegations against them.

Lucci was reportedly named in the indictment, as was Lil Wayne, in two separate incidents that the authorities claimed involved Young Thug. Wayne's bus was shot at back in 2015, and while both Birdman and Thugger were named by authorities as persons who may have been involved, neither of them ever faced charges.

Meanwhile, Lucci has reportedly faced tough times behind bars after being stabbed months ago. YSL's recently indictment shows that two alleged associates asked Thugger for permission to carry out a second attempt on Lucci's life, thus reportedly prompting the latter's legal team to request release.

According to a report by Complex, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis expounded on the case being constructed against YSL. “And what myself and any law enforcement member can tell you as a result of that [is] the back-and-forth gun violence and murders that have occurred, have probably been in excess of 50 since 2015—triggered by that in the back-and-forth between that [YSL] gang and other gangs.”

Thugger has reportedly been complaining about his jail accommodations, but the Cobb County Sheriff's Office clapped back by showing Thugger wasn't under "tortuous" conditions.

