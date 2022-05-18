YFN Lucci's legal team is reportedly scheduling an emergency bond hearing after the rapper was mentioned in the massive YSL gang indictment that featured both Young Thug and Gunna.

The indictment claims that two YSL associates contacted Thugger for permission to take Lucci's life. Back in March, Lucci revealed that he had been stabbed in prison while serving time on racketeering charges.

"On behalf of Mr. Bennett, we maintain that if the District Attorney’s office is sincerely concerned for Mr. Bennett’s wellbeing, they should agree to release him on bond," Lucci's lawyer, David Findling, told The Shade Room.



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

The move comes after Wack 100 recently declared that Lucci will be snitching on Young Thug, Gunna, and the over 20 alleged YSL associates named in the indictment.

“Lucci’s name ain’t this case. Lucci on the victim’s side. So Lucci telling,” Wack said on Clubhouse. “Ain’t none of us know how this sh*t about to go. These people ain’t show their real hand yet. They showing the bare minimum my n***a. Remember, I told you that. I hope [Young Thug] does come home, but we’re just being real about it.”

Both Thug and Gunna are being charged with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, but Thug was hit with a litany of other charges after a police raid on his Atlanta home. Among the tacked-on charges are various drug and firearms crimes.

Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, recently demanded his client's release from jail due to him being held "in dungeon-like conditions."

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Department fired back in a statement to WSBTV saying: “This is a jail, it is a detention center. It’s not the Ritz Carlton, so you have to recognize that.”

[Via]