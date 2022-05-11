The news of Young Thug and Gunna's RICO charges has reignited conversations about Lil Wayne's bus shooting back in 2015. That year, Wayne and his crew were reportedly involved in a disagreement or argument at Club Compound, so they loaded themselves in their tour bus and went on their way. When they reached the 85 freeway in Atlanta, several shots were fired at the bus, and later, a man named Jimmy Winfrey was arrested.

According to reports, Winfrey's warrant stated that he committed the crime because he wanted to prove his standing with his gang by shooting at a rap rival. Although Winfrey pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to 20 years, his team later argued that a judge influenced his decision.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

His conviction was later overturned and Winfrey has been a free man, but during the investigation into the Wayne bus shooting, both Young Thug and Birdman's names were reportedly listed in that indictment as co-conspirators. They were never charged.

Circle back to this week when 28 people, including Thugger and Gunna, were listed in a lengthy indictment. The RICO case alleges that YSL is, according to prosecutors, a "criminal street gang" that has ties to murder, armed robbery, obstruction, witness tampering, and the plot to kill YFN Lucci while the rapper was behind bars.

According to The New York Times, Lil Wayne's bus shooting was included in the recent indictment involving Winfrey and his alleged affiliation with YSL. It is unclear to what extent this will play a part in the overall case, but it further intensifies the case set against Thugger, Gunna, and 26 others.

