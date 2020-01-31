D Smoke Readies "Black Habits" Album With New Single "Top Of The Morning"

D Smoke has been giving us exactly what we want for the last few weeks. From visuals for "Lil' Red" and "Honey Jack" to new singles such as "No Commas" and "Fly." Today it's been announced that his upcoming album Black Habits will be arriving on February 7th and ahead of the anticipated release, D Smoke has blessed us with "Top of the Morning."

The single is the perfect introduction of what the project will give us and the reverbed production with trumpet elements reminds us why D Smoke is where he is today. “This body of work brings the listener into my home,” D Smoke said of the album. "Don't get it f*cked up, there's love in here," he raps. The album boasts features from his brother SiR, Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox and more.

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Love is patient and passion and pursuit

Saying hello to the newest ambassador for truth

Nobody could do this all alone

So when I grow I hope to secure another recruit