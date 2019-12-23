D Smoke Shows Love To "Inglewood High" With "Lil' Red" Video

Stream D Smoke's latest visual offering.

D Smoke, the man who single-handedly won Netflix's competition show Rhythm & Flow when he impressed judges Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. is still making way with his music as one of the latest artists to hit the scene. In October, D Smoke dropped off his Inglewood High EP that was filled with seven singles that showcased his cadence, rhymes and bars delivered in two languages.

Today, D Smoke has shown more love to his tape since dropping off the video for "Lil' Red." The clip sees a young boy grow into a man as he's affected by his environment and those around him.

"Lil' Red depicts a premature loss of innocence," D Smoke said of the track, via Complex. "It’s a narrative of a kid becoming a product of his environment. It artistically explores the factors that mold a young goon and ultimately leaves the audience to arrive at their own conclusions—whether hopeful or fatalistic."