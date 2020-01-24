D Smoke Drops New Single "No Commas"

Inglewood's very own D Smoke has come through with yet another track that allows his listeners to relate. The "Last Supper" rapper's latest release dubbed "No Commas" touches on being confident about who you are and what you deserve after standing tall through life's obstacles. D Smoke does the usual Spanish add throughout the single, making the song even more universal.

Previous to this new song, D Smoke dropped "Fly" featuring added vocals by his brother Davion Farris. Each offering is a sample of what D Smoke's forthcoming album will give us - stories and inspirations that unite the Black and Brown community.

"Inglewood High as a project allowed me to tap into myself and some common experiences of other people from my city," D Smoke previously stated of his first EP. "It takes us on a small journey of living [in Inglewood]. It starts off with that warm pride of the city and I tap into a different kind of turned-up energy before ending with something inspirational."

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We think we owners, but we only renters, why?

The system ain't broke, it's designed to keep us declinin'

Until we reach the bottom line and can't see the sky

Swimmin' in our misfortune, distortin' our vision and eyes glistenin'