D Smoke Invites His Brother To Shine On New Single "Fly"

Ever since D Smoke won Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow music competition show, the Inglewood bred rapper launched into his career more than ever before and released his Inglewood EP that showcased everything he was made of. Since the beloved release, D Smoke has dropped off a few music videos from the project - one for "Honey Jack" and the other for "Lil' Red."

Today, D Smoke has come through with a new one that features a feature from his brother Davion Farris. The single is called "Fly" and according to D Smoke, It's "truly a celebration of the moment.” The offering takes us into the mind of D Smoke's present-day thoughts - both in English and Spanish. The beat is produced by Mars of 1500 or Nothin' and the brotherly collaboration leaves us wondering if there's more where this single came from.

Stream the track and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Are we callin' it like we see it?

Appalled at our own achievements

Applauded by enemies and made fans of our disbelievers

Damn, I'm a different breed, lift my hands and extend my reach

Kiss my grandma and bend my knees, thank the Lord for the gift of peace