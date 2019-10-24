D Smoke From ''Rhythm + Flow'' Drops His First Project ''Inglewood High''

Whoever's been looking for ''hot new hip hop,'' it's here. This year's winner of Rhythm + Flow, D Smoke from Inglewood just dropped his first project, Inglewood High. He's got an undeniable talent, laced with a beautiful mind and an old soul. In Inglewood High, he takes us on a journey of self-discovery, through a hard-knocks life, self-discipline and the will to carry on.

The Inglewood rapper is giving us an unsheltered masterpiece allowing us to see the darkness and the light of his journey, which many can relate to. D Smoke has worked with some successful artists and producers on Rhythm + Flow. However, he projects his humble self in this mixtape, featuring Terrence Martin on the saxophone, the beautiful vocals of Tiffany Gouche on ''Ain't You,'' and Sha'leah Nikole & Tommy Sketch on ''Carry On.'' They showcase the beauty that arises from pain, and the blessings that come from moving forward.

He's a professional rapper, embodying the characteristics of an honest and real man, which one could tell with every bar he spits. He said that he's been talking to some labels, but he prefers to remain independent and start his own label. If his first project is that impressive, his label would one day surpass the odds. Although he may have a Kendrick Lamar feel in his vocals and socially conscious lyrics, both being a ''good kid in a maad city,'' he still managed to have his own identity throughout his mixtape.