BLACK HABITS
- MusicD Smoke Is Unfazed By Those Doubting His Grammy NomD Smoke takes a moment to reflect on some of the skepticism he witnessed following "Black Habits" securing a Best Rap Album Grammy nomination. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicD Smoke Opens Up His "Best Rap Album" Grammy NomComing off the first Grammy nomination of his career, D Smoke opens up about being nominated alongside Royce Da 5'9, Nas, Jay Electronica, and Freddie Gibbs. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicD Smoke Reacts To Grammy Nominations: "I Was Through The Roof"Life is moving fast for D SmokeBy Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentD Smoke After "Rhythm + Flow": A Conversation On Gang Culture, "Black Habits," Rapping Techniques & MoreD Smoke opens up about "Black Habits," his victory on Netflix's "Rhythm + Flow," and the importance of creative songwriting in the season premiere of "On The Come Up." By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosD Smoke Reflects Back On His Roots In Powerful New Video For "Black Habits"Released in perfect timing for Black History Month, D Smoke gives the title track off his groundbreaking new album an equally impressive music video.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsD Smoke & Snoop Dogg Apply Pressure On Inglewood Anthem "Gaspar Yanga"Smoke and Snoop rep "The 'Wood" proudly on this anthemic track.By Lynn S.
- SongsD Smoke & Ari Lennox Explore The Human Anatomy On New Track "Real Body"D Smoke & Ari Lennox, a match made in heaven. By Dominiq R.
- NewsD Smoke Readies "Black Habits" Album With New Single "Top Of The Morning"D Smoke drops off another one. By Chantilly Post