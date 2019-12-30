D Smoke Shines On Stage In 1920s Visual For "Honey Jack"

Stream D Smoke's latest video offering.

D Smoke, the man who came out on top of Netflix's Rhythm + Flow competition series, is back again to show love to his EP Inglewood High that dropped in October. The seven-track offering showcased the sounds and cadence that gave him the winning spot in the series, giving him even more of an opportunity to launch a successful musical career.

Just last week we posted about D Smoke's "Lil' Red" music video and today he's dropped off the official video for "Honey Jack." The video begins with D Smoke getting some words of wisdom from a woman at a bus stop before he heads to his job as a waiter at a popular supper club. The video resembles the 1920s and sees D Smoke live out his dream of getting on stage and performing.

“It takes you on a brief journey,” D Smoke said of his project. “It’ll lead with coming up in Inglewood, going back to Inglewood. Then telling the stories of some of my students. When I talk about the street as in Inglewood, it’s really me as a teacher looking at my students and telling their misguided stories. But that’s a project I’m really proud of and I can’t wait to see how people respond to it.”

Watch in full above.