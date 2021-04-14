Conway The Machine has been prolific, building on his impressive discography with an endless string of new releases. Earlier this year, the Griselda lyricist reunited with Big Ghost LTD for If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, a sequel to their previous project No One Mourns The Wicked. Now, Conway stands a mere few days away from the release of La Maquina, and he recently unveiled a few crucial details about the upcoming project.

For one, Machine has officially dropped off the latest single from the project, and it's a banger. Featuring J.I.D (with whom he collaborated on "Ballads") and Ludacris (another OG to grant the coveted seal of approval), the Don Cannon produced "Scatter Brain" can be heard right here. In addition to the big release, Conway also revealed the complete tracklist to the thirteen-song endeavor, which includes contributions from the aforementioned J.I.D, Ludacris, and Don Cannon, as well as 2 Chainz, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Alchemist, Daringer, Murda Beatz, El Camino -- not to mention Conway's Drumwork artists Jay Skeese, and 7xvethegenius.

Check out the complete tracklist below, and look for La Maquina to arrive this coming Friday, April 14th. If you haven't already listened to "Scatter Brain" on repeat, revisit another of the previously released singles, the Jae Skeese-assisted "Blood Roses," here.

1. Bruiser Brody (Prod by J.R. Swift)

2. 6:30 Tipoff (Prod by Bangladesh)

3. Blood Roses feat Jae Skeese (Prod by Cardiak)

4. Clarity (Prod by Don Cannon)

5. KD (Prod by Murda Beatz)

6. 200 Pies feat 2 Chainz (Prod by Alchemist)

7. Sister Abigail Feat Jae Skeese & 7xvethegenius (Prod by J.R. Swift)

8. Grace Feat Jae Skeese (Prod by Cosmo Beats)

9. Scatter Brain Feat J.I.D. & Ludacris (Prod by Don Cannon)

10. Had To Hustle Feat El Camino & Shots (Prod by Cosmo Beats)

11. S.E. Gang Feat Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn (Prod by Daringer)