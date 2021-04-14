Conway The Machine Taps J.I.D & Ludacris For "Scatter Brain"

Conway The Machine is set to let fly a brand new album this Friday, confirming that La Maquina is on the way. And with the big release only a few days out, Machine has officially decided to drop an early single from the project, paying homage to two generations of lyrical Southern excellence on "Scatter Brain." Featuring the talents of J.I.D and Ludacris, as well as producer Don Cannon, the track continues to cement Conway as one of the game's true unstoppable forces.

Marking Conway's second collab with J.I.D (his first came on "Ballads") and his first with Ludacris, "Scatter Brain" is an interesting lineup that many fans of lyricism will no doubt appreciate. It's even better in practice than it is in theory. Over Cannon's uptempo and mischievous production, Conway and J.I.D trade rapid-fire verses showcasing not only growing creative chemistry, but further validation that they're two of the best out right now. Through in a closing statement from Ludacris, who seems about ready for a comeback in his own right, and we're looking at one of the year's hardest drops so far.

And to think, La Maquina is only the warm-up for God Don't Make Mistakes, his long-delayed Shady Records debut that continues to build hype with every passing week. Don't get it twisted, however -- we're getting nothing but premium quality from Machine on this one, as evidenced by both "Scatter Brain" and lead single "Blood Roses," produced by Cardiak and featuring Drumwork signee Jae Skeese.

Check out "Scatterbrain" now, and sound off with your favorite verse. Are you looking forward to La Maquina this Friday?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm a street n***a, boy, you know the difference

Hand around the throat of the rap game

And I'm boa constrictin', my soul is missin'

In the top spot, I got sole position, man, this hoe was trippin'

She think I wanna taste her pu**y

I ain't tastin' shit like a COVID symptom

I'ma social distance, b*tch