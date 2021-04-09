Conway Sets Fire To "Blood Roses" Ft. Jae Skeese

One of the hardest working emcees in the business is Conway The Machine and like clockwork, he's back with his latest single "Blood Roses." The track hosts a feature from Jae Skeese and the two share bars over a Cardiak beat that is pulled from the heart of Hip Hop. Conway previously teased this track with a message: "It’s almost time.... cooked up something spectacular wit my n*gga @cardiakflatline just wait and see what’s bouta happen."

Next week, we're set to receive Conway's La Maquina project and if the rumors are to be believed, his God Don't Make Mistakes album out of Shady Records will arrive sometime this year. We received notice back in November that the project's release was hit with a delay and fans are eagerly anticipating the Conway-Shady collaboration. As we wait for more news about GDMM's arrival, stream "Blood Roses" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm shootin' at everybody, I don't hit you, then I hit the n*gga closest (Brr)

I gotta be at least top three when a n*gga focused (Cap)

It's n*ggas that pocket watch me and got hidden motives (Hah)

I see right through 'em though, I just act like I didn't notice (Yeah)

Used to walk in the kitchen, killin' roaches