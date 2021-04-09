mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway Sets Fire To "Blood Roses" Ft. Jae Skeese

Erika Marie
April 09, 2021 01:43
144 Views
21
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Blood Roses
Conway Feat. Jae Skeese

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

"La Maquina" is set to arrive next Friday (April 16).


One of the hardest working emcees in the business is Conway The Machine and like clockwork, he's back with his latest single "Blood Roses." The track hosts a feature from Jae Skeese and the two share bars over a Cardiak beat that is pulled from the heart of Hip Hop. Conway previously teased this track with a message: "It’s almost time.... cooked up something spectacular wit my n*gga @cardiakflatline just wait and see what’s bouta happen." 

Next week, we're set to receive Conway's La Maquina project and if the rumors are to be believed, his God Don't Make Mistakes album out of Shady Records will arrive sometime this year. We received notice back in November that the project's release was hit with a delay and fans are eagerly anticipating the Conway-Shady collaboration. As we wait for more news about GDMM's arrival, stream "Blood Roses" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm shootin' at everybody, I don't hit you, then I hit the n*gga closest (Brr)
I gotta be at least top three when a n*gga focused (Cap)
It's n*ggas that pocket watch me and got hidden motives (Hah)
I see right through 'em though, I just act like I didn't notice (Yeah)
Used to walk in the kitchen, killin' roaches

Conway
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  0
  144
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Conway Jae Skeese
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Conway Sets Fire To "Blood Roses" Ft. Jae Skeese
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject