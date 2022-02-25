Conway The Machine Shares "God Don't Make Mistakes" Ft. Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, T.I., Rick Ross & More

It's about that time to hear Conway The Machine's major-label debut. The Griselda icon has been teasing his Shady Records debut and it has finally arrived this New Music Friday. Conway is a prolific force in the industry and his catalog speaks for itself, but he has admitted that completing God Don't Make Mistakes wasn't an easy feat.

“It was tough opening up doors that I haven’t opened up in a while. This is my story and sharing it all with the world is different for me, but I was happy to do it,” Conway said. “I know fans will love it.”

A press release describes the album as such:

"It’s an autobiographical window into Conway’s soul; the trails, the obstacles, the tribulations, and the trauma from a shooting that resulted in him being shot in the head, and with it, the debilitating Bells Palsy diagnosis that he has suffered from since, which resulted in him having to re-learn how to speak and completely reinventing the way he would rap. It’s a thoroughly captivating timeline, and one that you can’t help but become immersed in; it’s intimately Conway The Machine; because God Don’t Make Mistakes."

Features on the record include Beanie Sigel, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I., Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, Keisha Plum, and more. Conway also offers stacked production credits that include Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. Stream God Don't Make Mistakes and let us know your thoughts on Conway's latest.

Tracklist

1. Lock Load Ft. Beanie Sigel (prod by Daringer & Beat Butcha)

2. Tear Gas Feat Lil Wayne & Rick Ross (prod by Cozmo, Vidal Garcia & G Koop)

3. Piano Love (prod by The Alchemist)

4. Drumwork Ft. 7xvethegenius & Jae Skeese (prod By Daringer)

5. Wild Chapters Ft. T.I. & Novel (prod by Hit-Boy)

6. Guilty (prod by Bink & The Beat Brothers)

7. John Woo Flick Ft. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn (prod by Daringer & Kill)

8. Stressed Ft. Wallo (prod by Daringer & Beat Butcha)

9. So Much More (prod by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League)

10. Chanel Pearls Ft. Jill Scott (prod by Cozmo, Dylan Graham & Daniel Cruz)

11. Babas Ft. Keisha Plum (prod by Daringer & Beat Butcha)

12. God Don’t Make Mistakes ft. Annette Price (prod by The Alchemist)