At long last, it would appear that Conway The Machine's anticipated Shady Records album God Don't Make Mistakes is on the way. And while it will likely be his last with Eminem's label, it's still set to be an impactful release from the Buffalo emcee, as well as another strong piece of the new era Shady Records run.

Though the album has yet to receive a concrete release date, Machine recently confirmed that the album's lead single "Piano Love" will be dropping this Friday, October 8th.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Fans of Conway will probably recognize the eerie-sounding track, which was produced by longtime Griselda and Shady affiliate Alchemist, as it's made a few appearances in Machine's live set during the ongoing Love Will Get You Killed tour.

Unsurprisingly, given the title and all, Alc's production centers around a chilling piano loop, a fitting backdrop for Conway's brand of grimy and brutal lyricism. It's but one of many confirmed tracks from the LP, which clocks in at twelve tracks with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, T.I., Novel, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, and Keisha Plum. Production is set to be handled by Daringer, Cosmo, Hit-Boy, Bink!, and J.U.S.T.I.C.E League.

You can check out the complete tracklist to Conway's Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes, and look for the Alchemist-produced "Piano Love" to land this coming Friday, October 8th. Will you be tuning in?

1. Lock Load (prod. Daringer)

2. Tear Gas (feat. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross) [prod. Cosmo]

3. Piano Love (prod. The Alchemist)

4. Drumwork (feat. Jae Skeese & 7xve) [prod. Daringer]

5. Wild Chapters (feat. T.I. & Novel) [prod. Hit-Boy]

6. Guilty (prod. Bink!)

7. John Woo Flick (feat. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn) [prod. Daringer]

8. Stress (feat. Wallo) [prod. Daringer]

9. So Much More (prod. J.U.S.T.I.C.E League)

10. Chanel Pearls (feat. Jill Scott) [prod. Cosmo]

11. Babas (feat. Keisha Plum) [prod. Daringer]

12. GDMM (feat. Annette Price) [prod. The Alchemist]