Conway The Machine revealed that he's no longer signed to Griselda or Shady Records during an appearance on the Bootleg KevPodcast, Friday. As for his current position, Conway compared himself to an NBA star during free agency.

“Yeah, like sitting right here right now, I’m not on a contract with Griselda, Shady none of that shit no more,” he said. “It’s free agency right now you heard. I need that supermax man, I need that Giannis bag.”

Despite ending his contract with Griselda, Conway says that the imprint will always hold an important place in his heart.

“Griselda, that’s mine,” he explained. “I put that shit on my back. Me and bro [Westside Gunn] built that."



Conway says that, while he is looking for a sizable deal, he still hopes he ends up back with his former label.

“We haven’t really talked about that who knows, I mean that’s all of our intentions,” he explained. “It’s definite mine. But I’m just saying as of right now like it’s the end like you know. The paperwork I signed has been fulfilled it’s been fulfilled. It was all in together, like my Shady paperwork and Griselda paperwork, everything’s been fulfilled. And now it’s time to sit back at the round table and figure out the future is and what it got in store for me.”

Conway's upcoming album, God Don't Make Mistakes, is set to release on February 25th.

