The latest class of XXL Freshman was recently revealed, and this year, the beloved Hip-Hop magazine has named Toosii, Pooh Shiesty, Rubi Rose, DDG, Blxst, Iann Dior, Morray, 42 Dugg, Lakeyah, Flo Milli, and Coi Leray as the most important artists to watch this year. In the wake of the polarizing freshman cover reveal, XXL has already started pumping out its artist interviews and other supplemental content.

After sharing videos of the newly crowned freshmen reading mean comments, XXL has dropped the latest installments in their ABC-themed interview series. As a clever way to show how quick and creative each of the artists is, the "ABCs" videos feature the XXL Freshmen going through the entire alphabet and saying whatever comes to their mind first when thinking about each letter. Coi Leray's "ABCs" video has officially arrived, and it doesn't disappoint.

The entertaining video finds Coi Leray flying through the alphabet with witty, and often times humorous, responses. Near the beginning of the video, she diminishes "Boys" for being crazy, and by the end of the video, she's childishly joking about the suggestive phonetics of "Uranus."

Throughout the video, however, there are plenty of instances in which the "No More Parties" rapper reveals some substantial information about herself. When coming up with responses to "A" and "O," Coi shares that she absolutely loves apples and octopus, respectively. The XXL Freshman also reminisces on her memories of Washington Heights, which she fondly remembers for having "the best sour."

Watch Coi Leray's ABC-themed XXL Freshman Class interview below.

