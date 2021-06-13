Coi Leray posted two new vacation pictures on Instagram with her boyfriend, Pressa, that show the couple enjoying each other's company at the beach. Both Leray and Pressa have loaded up their social media pages with each other in recent weeks.

"I've been getting my mind right …. It’s been going great," Leray wrote in the caption of the post.

Fans in the comments continued to call out Pressa for having a feminine look, something Leray has had to defend on multiple occasions.

"People saying pressa look like a girl till they see that Mf dick print," Leray recently wrote on Twitter.

She added in another post a few days later: "Haters keep reporting me and Pressa picture off his page. Smh girl byeeeeeeee get a life."



Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Fans thought that her ex, Blueface, was getting in on the action as well, this week, when he tweeted: "Dat n***a look like a bitch."

He later clarified that the tweet was not about Pressa: "Y’all reachin smh I’m not talm bout that."

Leray and Blueface were romantically linked for a while back in 2020. She has also dated Trippie Redd in the past as well.

Check out Leray and Pressa's new Instagram post below.