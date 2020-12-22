While Blueface often finds himself surrounded by women, which is perhaps what happens when you turn your home into an all-girls fight club, the latest lady he's been spotted with is not among the "Blue Girls Club" members. At least, as far as we know.

Blueface and fellow rapper, Coi Leray, were spotted having lunch together at Harold's Chicken out in Hollywood, per TMZ's sleuthing.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Image

It remains unclear if this rendez-vous, which did occur during daytime hours, was for business or pleasure. However, if we're judging off the photos, and just how close these two are sitting together, we're going to assume the latter.

Apparently, the two had the restaurant entirely to themselves as they chowed down on a big plate of Harold's infamous chicken.

No word yet from either artist as to the status of their relationship, so stay tuned, as surely things are going to evolve from here.

Coi Leray, who is also the daughter of Benzino, used to date Trippie Redd, resulting in a pretty messy break-up. Blueface for his part, has been frequently dealing with baby mama drama, with the mother of his child, Jaidyn Alexis, often targeting the rapper in one way or another--typically involving physical harm.

Stay tuned on this latest possible rap couple, and check out photos from their Harold's Chicken date below.

