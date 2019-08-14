Trippie Redd is a unique character. There is truly nobody like him in the game right now. With his bright red dreads and his extravagant vocal stylings, he's absolutely one of a kind. The Ohio native is fresh off releasing his latest album !, which he is describing as his most mature body of work yet. The album is significantly shorter than Life's A Trip, keeping only the most necessary songs on the tracklist and proving to be an easy listen the whole way through. His older projects have been hit or miss with fans but with !, he seems to be crafting music that will be consumed by a wider audience, pleasing the listener with a more soothing delivery. His social media antics have slowed since his rival 6ix9ine got locked up but still, he comes through with ridiculous posts from time to time. Today was one of those days.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The rapper has been spending a lot of time with his girlfriend Coi Leray, featuring her on his new project and helping to elevate her own rap career. They're seemingly inseparable. That much was at least clear in their new social upload. Coi was taking photos of her outfit in the bathroom mirror while her man took a shower and despite Trippie only rocking his birthday suit, he still decided to post the shot on Instagram. Bare-cheeks and all.

The comments are filled with surprised spectators, not exactly pleased at what they had just witnessed. At the end of the day, you've got to expect the unexpected from Trips. Peep the NSFW picture here.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images