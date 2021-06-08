Weeks ago they dropped the visual to their "Attachments" collaboration, but fans believe there is more than just a friendship going on between Coi Leray and Pressa. The Toronto rapper added Leray to the remix of his single and recently dropped off the music video, but the pair reappeared in a few clips that have been circulating on social media and the public has been carefully reading their body language.

Neither Coi nor Pressa has spoken about locking things down, but that hasn't stopped the pair from being the hot topics of the Hip Hop rumor mill. Leray dropped off videos of herself dancing, which isn't uncommon, but Pressa looked mighty comfortable by her side and playfully bit her face as they posed for the camera.

The last time there were rumors about who Leray may have been dating was back in December 2020 into January when she was spotted with Blueface. The pair cuddled up in videos shared to her Instagram Story and later they were photographed grabbing a bite to eat in L.A. However, nothing seemed to materialize from the rumored relationship, and Leray was keenly focused on her career.

Check out the clips of Coi Leray and Pressa having fun together and getting close below.