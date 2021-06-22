Earlier this month, Coi Leray and Pressa seemingly debuted their relationship. There were multiple social media posts that indicated the two were an item-- they playfully flirted in TikTok videos, and Coi even defended Pressa from accusations he looked like a girl: "People saying pressa look like a girl till they see that Mf dick print" she tweeted. However, it looks like there might already be trouble in paradise.

On Sunday, June 20th, Coi Leray posted a cryptic tweet about cheating in relationships. The "No More Parties" rapper tweeted, "A real nigga ain’t gonna cheat on you. A real nigga gonna use his time to get to that bag and inspire instead of entertaining hoes. But that’s just my opinion." The tweet has since amassed 850 retweets and more than 3,300 likes.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Neither rappers have spoken out regarding the tweets. However, that has not stopped fans from speculating if Leray was subtweeting Pressa. What do you think?

In related news, Coi Leray recently linked up with the City Girls and Lakeyah in Mississippi. The rappers all posted up together, taking part in the "Twerkulator" challenge. Earlier this month, the "Big Purr" rapper was also featured in the June 2021 edition of XXL's Freshman Class.

Despite any romantic issues, Coi has been thriving in her rap career, and she continues with a DJ Mustard-produced record dropping on Friday. Preview it below.