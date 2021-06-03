It's unclear why Coi Leray and Nikita Dragun have linked up, but they've been stealing attention all day. The two stars appeared on each of their own social media pages sharing photos from a photo or video shoot where they sport matching barely-there outfits. Coi rocks a silver look while the beauty mogul dons the gold version, and the pair flooded their Instagram Stories with images and clips of them oozing sex appeal.

In several of the videos, the ladies strut their stuff and dance to City Girl's latest single "Twerkulator," and the look has caught JT's attention. It also caused fans to speculate if this was all for the hit single's music video.

The City Girls rapper reposted one of Coi and Nikita's visuals along with a caption that reads, "Period! Hold that sh*t down [heart eyes emojis]." The club-ready track has earned City Girls an accolade as "Twerkulator" is their first solo debut on the Billboard charts. JT penned her excitement in a caption to an Instagram post just yesterday ( June 1).

"I’m so happy for us because we’re always counted out I heard 'you missed it.'so many times when I got out!" said JT. "Honestly we just getting started! After prison, deaths, leaked albums I’m sooooo thankful!!!! even thou we gave jobs, P*ssy talk & fire ass remixes." Check out Coi Leray and Nikita Dragun spicing things up below.



