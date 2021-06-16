Earlier today, XXL dropped the latest edition of their annual Freshman cover in which they highlight an assortment of rising artists who they believe will have a long-lasting impact on the music industry, and as expected, the magazine also prompted an intense internet debate in the process.

Following in the footsteps of the 2020 XXL Freshman Class — which included stars such as Mulatto, Polo G, Rod Wave, Fivio Foreign, and Jack Harlow — the 2021 XXL Freshman class shines a light on 42 Dugg, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, DDG, Rubi Rose, Iann Dior, Lakeyah, Morray, Toosii, Blxst, and Flo Milli. The team over at XXL has called its latest freshman class "out of this world," but a quick scroll through Twitter will show you that a vast amount of Hip-Hop fans don't quite think so.

Many fans are outright calling the 2021 XXL Freshman Class one of the worst in the history of the annual cover, citing a lack of lyrical skill from a majority of the artists featured on the list. Other fans are celebrating the fact that this year's cover sets the record for the most female rappers ever featured on a XXL Freshman Cover, which is admittedly incredible.

In a since-deleted tweet, Fredo Bang — who has enjoyed plenty of success over the past year thanks to his single "Top" — commented on this year's Freshman list, saying, "How much it cost to get on this XXL cover," with plenty of laughing emojis.

Several Hip-Hop fans seem to have taken Fredo Bang's approach to this year's freshman class by finding humor in XXL's newly unveiled cover, with many people directing their shots at the on-and-off couple Rubi Rose and DDG. Furthermore, the common consensus appears to be that fans think that Flo Milli was one of the most deserving artists on this year's cover.

Check out some of Twitter users' best reactions to the 2021 XXL Freshman Class below.

Now that the initial shock has worn off, has the 2021 XXL Freshman Class grown on you?