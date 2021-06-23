Coi Leray is not the right one to mess with. She's got hands and she's not afraid to use them. The rising rapper has been having a tremendous year so far, being selected to the 2021 XXL Freshman list off the strength of her viral success with hits like "No More Parties" and "Big Purr." As she continues to attract all sorts of attention from fans and haters alike, people have body-shamed the rapper for her skinny frame, but Coi may have something to say to all of her naysayers.

Uploading a video of herself training in the boxing gym, the 24-year-old budding superstar proved to the world that it might not be worth it to cyberbully her online because, in real life, she's got dangerous hands.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"@floydmayweather add me to the team coach," wrote Coi on Instagram, sharing a video of herself destroying a heavy bag with a quick barrage of jabs and combos. Many of the commenters are impressed with her technique, pointing out that she's packing a stronger punch than a few of the celebrity boxers we've seen in the ring recently.

Do you think she has what it takes to enter the ring against another prominent woman in rap? Who would you want to see her against? Perhaps she can finally settle the score with Rico Nasty?