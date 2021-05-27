Without debate, Coi Leray is one of the biggest stars in music to have broken out this year. The 24-year-old budding superstar is presently working on her debut studio album, discovering her lane, and becoming one of the most popular women in hip-hop today. She's been unapologetic in her approach to social media, being herself and constantly peeling back layers of her personality for fans to fall in love with her all over again.

As she continues to rise in the rap rankings, Coi Leray earned herself a couple of nominations at the 2021 BET Awards. Unfortunately, what should have been a celebratory moment for herself and her team was soured after Yung Bleu claimed he thought he was more deserving. Taking some time to clap back at Yung Bleu, Coi had this to say:

"I’m one of the 6 songs that went platinum this year. Don’t tell me I shouldn’t make shitttt."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The "No More Parties" artist is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards. She's up against Flo Milli, Giveon, Jack Harlow, Latto, and Pooh Shiesty for Best New Artist. In the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category, she's facing off against Cardi B, Doja Cat, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie. The ceremony will take place on June 27, 2021.

Do you think she'll win any of the two awards?



Twitter