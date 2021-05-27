Every year, it feels like somebody has something to say about the BET Awards. The ceremony, which is meant to showcase Black excellence in the entertainment and music industries, tries to cover all their bases by featuring a large scale of categories for artists to take home trophies in. This year, the nominations were revealed with Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby leading the way, earning seven nominations apiece. One particular Alabama-based rapper is livid about not receiving any nominations though and he's calling out BET for failing to recognize him.

Yung Bleu has been around for a few years and he's got a bunch of gold and platinum plaques hanging around his house. With one of the biggest songs of the year in "You're Mines Still" featuring Drake, the rising artist thought that he, at least, could have earned a few noms at the BET Awards. Ultimately, his name was nowhere to be found on the list.



"TIRED OF BEING QUIET SOMETIMES I BE WONDERING WHO ASS I GOTTA KISS TO STOP BEING SHITTED ON," wrote Yung Bleu on Instagram in a since-deleted post. "@bet YALL NO THATS SOME BULLSHIT! DNT SAY YALL DNT CONSIDER ME A NEW ARTIST EITHER CUZ Y'all think I POPped UP AFTER YOUR MINES STILL! APPLUAD EVERY ARTIST ON THE LIST YALL DESERVE IT but I BEEN GRINDING! NOT 1 single artist ON THIS LIST GOT MOre PLAQUES THAN ME!"

He went on to share a list of his songs that were recently certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, pointing out that many of his records haven't been verified yet and are in limbo for plaques.

What do you think? Should Yung Bleu have been nominated? Check out the full list of nominations here and peep Bleu's deleted posts below.



