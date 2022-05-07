Apparently, the new wave is pretending to be rappers and creating chaos in public spaces. There have always been regular, everyday people who resemble someone famous, but in recent months, Hip Hop has experienced an influx of lookalikes. We've seen them rack up followers, shut down malls, and be grabbed by strangers on the street who believe that they are truly the artists they portray.

Fake Drake hopped from one nightclub to the next in Miami and even was filmed rapping along to Drizzy lyrics while on stage. There's a Fake Kodak who was also captured attempting to fool the public, and Lil Durk's "Perkio" lookalike earned the opportunity to star in his music video.



The lookalike game has also been lucrative, as celebrities have embraced their doppelgangers. These relationships have helped unknowns amass quite a bit of money, and it looks as if Coi Leray is the next on the list. Over on TikTok, a young lady and her friends decided to pull a "Coi Leray prank at mall," or so they wrote over a video.

Details of what went down weren't shared, but the woman was fitted in clothing similar to Leray's style and as she made her way through the parking lot, she was flanked by several men dressed in security gear. After The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip, many of their followers didn't think that the woman could pull it off.

