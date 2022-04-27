Yesterday, a clip of Lil Durk's lookalike, Perkio, went viral on social media, for all of the wrong reasons. Essentially, Perkio was seen standing next to 6ix9ine, who gave the lookalike a jacket with King Von's picture on the back. It was clearly meant to be a diss against Lil Durk, and it was easily one of the most shameless things 6ix9ine has ever done.

As you can see in the video below, Perkio looks pretty scared during the who encounter, and it seemed evident that he had actually been set up. This is something that Perkio eventually claimed on an Instagram Live, where he appeared to be genuinely shocked by what took place.





"His crew, he had a lot of n****s around him too," Perkio said. "Like, they all came, and then, there was that jacket. And then they start throwing, like, everybody ambushed me, literally. Like, he threw the jacket on me. Like, this n***a was pressing his arms right here. He was pressing and then I'm like, yo, I was looking at him. Every one of them boys, like, they was filming and everything, they was filming and all that. Before that, I was like, you know, I don't want to do no video with 6ix9ine, none of that. I said I don't want to disrespect OTF, I don't want to disrespect Durk, I don't want to disrespect nobody. You feel me?"

Since that time, SteveWillDoIt, the man who Perkio was supposed to meet up with, has claimed that Perkio knew the whole time that he was going to meet 6ix9ine and that it was not a setup at all. Instead, SteveWillDoIt offered Perkio $1 million if he could prove that he did anything nefarious.

Now, the lookalikes are standing up for one another as Fake Drake showed off a flurry of text messages with someone associated with SteveWillDoIt. As you can see from the conversation, it appears as though Izzy Drake and Perkio were shocked by what went down, which led to the fake Drake sending an angry text to the man who helped get Perkio in touch with Steve.

Since these text messages have appeared online, SteveWillDoIt has since deleted his Instagram account, which is certainly a weird development to this whole thing.





Either way, no one is coming out of this situation a winner. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring