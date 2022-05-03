Despite jumping from city to city looking like Drake, booking club events posing as Drake, and even bragging about the rapper not being mad about him trying to live off Drake's perks, Fake Drake insists that he isn't trying to be anyone else but himself. The new wave has become everyday folks who look like rappers capitalizing on their resemblance. We recently saw "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, not only causing chaos at a local mall after fans thought he was the real thing but getting hired by the Chicago rapper for a music video.

Perkio's fame came after that of Fake Drake who took over social media once he was captured in Miami, hopping from one club to the next.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

After recently making an appearance with Perkio, giving us "Laugh Now, Cry Later" 2.0, Fake Drake claims his personality and demeanor are all him, not a Drake wannabe.

"This is just who I am," he said. "I'm just like, I'm just going with the flow, you know? I didn't ask to become famous." The ladies interviewing him noted that he looks and acts like Drake. "I act like Drake?"

He was even questioned about getting the same heart-shaped haircut as Drake when the OVO icon was promoting Certified Lover Boy.

"I've had the heart for like a year and a half," he claimed. "Nah, 'cause I have the heart because you know, if you do things with your heart it's come back." He wouldn't confirm or deny if he got the cut before Drake, but later said, "I guess so." He also teased that he saw Drake wearing a certain jacket that he had years ago. He's having fun stirring the pot, obviously.

Check it out below.