There's never been a better time to resemble a rapper. In recent months, we've seen random people who just so happen to look like DJ Khaled, Drake, and Lil Durk surface online, generating plenty of buzz and building brands for themselves as semi-professional doppelgangers.

The most recent recording artist to be imitated (but never duplicated) is Florida native Kodak Black. In a clip shared by Akademiks on Instagram, a man who could be mistaken for Yak was filmed in a Walmart as he was attracting attention from fans.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

As HipHopDX notes, the excitement in people's voices makes it evident that they really were fooled by the lookalike, although not everyone in the vicinity played along. "So wait, they were trying to take pictures with you?" a woman asked fake Kodak from behind the camera, seemingly surprised that his disguise was believable.

"So they really trying to take pictures with you?" she continued. "So y'all really think this n*gga really Kodak? No."





At this time, we can't say for sure if Kodak 2.0 will have the same success as Fake Drake, but we do hope he stays out of trouble and away from 6ix9ine, who allegedly "ambushed" Lil Durk's lookalike Perkio in order to make a video with him.





The entire situation appeared to see the New York-born rapper attempting to take shots at Smurk, but he was unbothered by the antics, later hopping on Twitter to thank fans for helping him go #1 again amid all the drama – read more about that here, and let us know if you think fake Kodak is convincing or not in the comments below.

