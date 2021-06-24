It's a cause for celebration for Coi Leray now that she's reached another milestone. She's quickly becoming one of the most talked-about artists in the industry as Leray has been gaining increasing visibility following her "No More Parties" hit. As she poses on social media, shares her twerk videos, and shows off some intimate moments with her boyfriend, fellow rapper Pressa, Coi has quietly been completing her studies.

On Thursday (June 24), Leray shared a photo of herself in her cap and gown as she graduated from Montclair High School in Montclair, New Jersey. It's unclear just how long she's been working on getting her diploma, but she's smiling from ear to ear now that she's finished.

The 24-year-old wrote in the caption of her photo that it's never too late, encouraging her fans and followers to reach their goals. She also shared a video of herself with the CEOs of Republic Records, two men that she said changed her life when she signed to the label.

"Now I'm a platinum recording artist," she added. In the clip, they were all doing a little two-step dance to celebrate Coi Leray's latest accomplishment. Similarly, last year, Migos rapper Quavo shared that he graduated high school at 29-years-old. Congratulations to Coi Leray! Check out her posts below.