Vanessa Bryant celebrated her and Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, graduating from high school on Instagram, Friday.

“Congratulations Natalia! We will ALL be with you every step of the way,” Vanessa wrote in a caption of the ceremony.

Natalia's cap was decorated in the colors of his college, the University of Southern California, as well as a quote from her father: “Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise.”



Harry How / Getty Images

Speaking with People back in March, Vanessa detailed the challenges she has overcome to graduate college. "I'm extremely proud of Natalia," she said. “On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG."

She also described Natalia as her "right-hand woman," and called all of her daughters, "strong, resilient, respectful and kind."

She added: "They're people that I would aspire to be if I was growing up with them."

Natalia lost her father, Kobe, and her sister, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

After the graduation ceremony, the family celebrated with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara, whom Vanessa described as Natalia's "uncle" and "auntie."

