Amid rumors sprouting earlier this month about an emerging relationship between rappers Coi Leray and Pressa, a playful TikTok posted to the former's account seems to only further confirm their closeness.

The newly-minted XXL Freshman posted a video of Pressa to her TikTok page on Wednesday with the caption "Dating a Canadian," in which she tells him to repeat words and phrases that hilariously highlight his distinct Canadian accent and terminology. Most notable of all the differences is when he terms the place that he showers as the "washroom."

Both artists have been active in showing their affection for one another in social media posts throughout the past month, leaving very little doubt that they are inseperable. The pair first linked up on Pressa's "Attachments" remix, and have since been more active in posting one another on their respective pages.

It remains to be seen if this budding relationship will inspire new music from the pair as a couple, but in the meantime, their playful relationship on social media will keep fans watching.

What do you think of the relationship between Coi Leray and Pressa? Would you like to see more musical collaborations between the two? Comment below.